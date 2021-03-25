Former Longhorns go 3-0 on day 1 of Dell Technologies Match Play

Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli each won their opening matches on day one of WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's signature PGA Tour event returned Wednesday morning after a year off.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play tournament at Austin Country Club, and this year's version was a sight unlike any other.

While spectators were allowed inside course grounds, fans were asked to wear masks and social distance from one another.

Despite the difference from previous years, fans were treated with successful rounds from three familiar faces. Former Longhorn and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth made his return to Austin, along with his former teammate Dylan Frittelli. And reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler rounded out the trio of Texas exes in the field.

Each gave the home crowd quite the treat, as each won their opening match in convincing fashion.

“I feel just as good as I would have if I just shot 4-under in the first round of a tournament here,” said Spieth, who defeated Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 and 1.

Frittelli, meanwhile, was even more dominant.

He routed Tony Finau 6 and 5, despite being the final invite and seed No. 64 in the tournament.

“If you had to check the betting odds, if those guys are doing their homework, I figure they would put me in the top half,” Frittelli said, citing the advantage of playing at a course he's familiar with.

Spieth, Frittelli and Scheffler were all quick to credit the local support they felt from the crowd.

Burnt orange was everywhere and "Hook 'em Horns" was shouted more than once.

The luxury of being at home in front of a supportive crowd wasn't lost on them.

"Once we get [even more] fans involved, it should aid me even more having that local crowd getting behind me," Frittelli said about his hopes for playing on the weekend.