Dell Match Play is underway in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of the best golfers across the globe are in Austin to participate in the Dell Match Play.



“Pretty fun environment. Get up close and see some of the most incredible players in the world," said Todd Allison, an avid golf fan.

2023 will be Allison's sixth time going to the event at the Austin Country Club.

"Just having fun watching some great golf," Allison explained.

The Dell Match Play also brings in a pretty penny to the local economy. According to Angelou Economics, the golf event brings in around $50 million every year.

"We see a lot of foot traffic, a lot of reservations as well," said Jack Allen’s Kitchen Manager John Upchurch.

Jack Allen's Kitchen is one of the businesses seeing the impact. The location is nearby the Austin Country Club, which is just off of North Capital Highway. Upchurch said in past years, the weekend has been very crowded and the restaurant is expecting the same this year.

“We see business from start to finish," Upchurch said.

But 2023 could be the last time Dell Match Play comes to Austin - the golf event won’t return next year. According to the Tournament Director John Uplegger, the decision had to do with the 2024 PGA calendar, and a match play event did not fit.

"We have benefited from these guys being down the road for several years, it hurts to see they are going away," said Upchurch.

Uplegger also said the PGA could return in the future depending on the calendar of events.

Upchurch hopes that Dell Match Play will return back to Austin soon after this year.

"Anytime the PGA is right down the road on a tour we are always excited," said Upchurch.

