Horschel wins Dell Match Play, former Longhorn Scheffler takes second

Billy Horschel wins WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, as former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler takes second in a storybook weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Scottie Scheffler's Cinderella story came to an end on Sunday just short of a championship.

The former Longhorn fell to Billy Horschel in the final round of WGC Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club — a match he led early, but couldn't gain control of on the back nine because of a few short missed putts.

Scheffler made birdie on nearly half of his 31 holes on Saturday, but on Sunday he admitted he didn't have his A-game.

Still, he leaves mighty pleased with a strong showing in his Dell Match Play debut.

“One of my biggest takeaways is most of the week I performed when I needed to," Scheffler said. "Obviously this last match, I didn’t perform there at the end, but up until that point, when I really needed to make a putt or hit a really nice shot, I did that.”

Scheffler went through the gauntlet to get to the title match, beating Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar back-to-back-to-back.

Hometown hero and a class act.



Scottie Scheffler falls to Billy Horschel in the @DellMatchPlay championship match, then immediately heads to his gallery of fans to sign autographs and hand out golf balls.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/b8vXuhYJDG — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 28, 2021

But Scheffler ran out of magic in the finale, and two critical putts weighed on his mind as he reflected on what went wrong.

“I hit my line on (hole) 12," he said. "(Hole) 14 probably started it a touch right and just didn’t go in. It happens. I felt like I approached each shot mentally the way I needed to and just didn’t perform.”

It ends up being a second place showing for Scheffler — an accomplishment that's just as much his, as it is the slew of supporters from his college home.