Spirited 9-year-old Austinite headed to The Masters for Drive, Chip and Putt event

Allie Stevens is 1 of 10 girls in the nation to qualify for competition at Augusta National

AUSTIN, Texas — The desire to be sensational has propelled a 9-year-old Austinite to an opportunity most golfers would drool over.

"It's like every golfer's dream to go to Augusta National," said Allie Steven's Dad Noah Stevens as he held back tears. "She's bringing dad to Augusta. I'm still choked up about that."

Allie Stevens had to go through multiple rounds of the nationally acclaimed "Drive, Chip and Putt" competition to qualify for the Augusta National. Luckily for her parents, Allie won't just compete at Augusta - the whole Stevens family will get to watch The Masters in person.

"I never dreamed this early on that I'd be able to go with my family and I'm going on my daughter's dime," laughed April Stevens.

"I couldn't really believe it when I went to bed," said Allie Stevens. "When I woke up, I was like so excited."

Allie Stevens's competition is set for April 2, and she has one goal on her mind:

"To win," said Allie Stevens with a smirk.

You can watch Allie Stevens compete against the best in the nation on the Golf Channel.

