LEANDER, Texas — The Glenn Grizzlies' first season as a varsity football program was one that made a statement. The Grizzles not only advanced to the postseason, but captured the 13-5A II District Championship.

Leander ISD's newest high school also won its first ever playoff game, beating Medina Valley in the Bi-District round, 28-14.

This Grizzlies' journey ended Saturday in the Area round of the 5A Division II playoffs against Port Lavaca Calhoun. Glenn lost to the Sandcrabs in Bastrop, 45-27.

Scores from other Area playoff round games on Saturday :

6A Division I Area playoff: Klein Oak defeated Round Rock, 66-59

4A Division I Area playoff: La Vernia defeated Lampasas, 28-21

Private Schools

Regents defeated Holy Cross, 24-6

Veritas defeated Emery/Weiner, 22-21

Bay Area Christian defeated Texas School for the Deaf, 34-14

Round three playoff matchups confirmed for next week :

Lake Travis vs Weslaco, Saturday at Alamodome, 4:00 p.m.

Westlake vs Vela, Friday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m.

Vandegrift vs Longview or Prosper, Saturday at Baylor, 6:00 p.m.

Georgetown vs Alvin Shadow Creek, Saturday at Bryan's Merrill Green Stadium, 1:00 p.m.

Hutto vs Richmond Foster, Friday at Waller ISD Stadium, 7:00 p.m.

Liberty Hill vs Sealy, Friday at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron Yoe vs East Chambers, Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium, 7:00 p.m.

Blanco vs East Bernard, Friday at Pflugerville's The Pfield, 7:00 p.m.

Shiner vs Refugio, Friday at Farris Stadium in San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Granger vs Burton, Friday at Rockdale, 7:00 p.m.

Mason vs Brazos, Friday at Converse Judson, 7:30 p.m.

