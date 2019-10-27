HOUSTON — After tonight, either the Houston Astros or Washington Nationals will be one game from a championship. And Houston is putting their ace on the mound to try to get there.

It was supposed to be a rematch of Game 1, as Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA in regular season) and Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.93 ERA in regular season) were to oppose each other. But Scherzer has been scratched because of neck pain. Instead righty Joe Ross will go for Washington. Ross was 4-4 this season with a 5.48 ERA.

RELATED: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

RELATED: Bregman breaks out of slump with record-setting night

RELATED: Robinson Chirinos becomes first catcher since 1982 to hit homers in back-to-back World Series games

RELATED: What a moment: Fans, players at World Series stand up to cancer

The series is tied at 2 games apiece after Houston won both Friday and Saturday night. They're looking to sweep all three road games tonight.

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. Washington has a team batting average of .246 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .327, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros are 47-34 in road games. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .388 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .698, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

As for the regular season, Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and is batting .282. Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs.

Game 6 is Tuesday night in Houston. If there's a deciding Game 7, it'd be on Wednesday.