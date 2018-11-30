GEORGETOWN, Texas — It was a labor of love to support one of Georgetown's favorite sons, Mason Crosby, and the NFL's campaign, My Cause, My Cleats.

It's a campaign which allows NFL players to wear cleats representing their charitable organization during this week's games.

Crosby's choice is The Locker, a family-run organization in Georgetown that benefits underserved children.

"I contacted the art teacher at Georgetown High School, where Mason graduated," said Mason's mom, Karen Crosby.

She was searching for students to help design the shoes for Mason to wear during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Natalie Hutchens and Gracie Hill, both sophomores, stepped up and designed the cleats for the 12th-year Packers kicker. They used acrylic paint to transform the Adidas stripes into lockers and painted Mason's #2 and The Locker's motto, "Kids helping kids."

"And his quote, 'Dream Big,'" said Gracie.

Mason received the cleats Thursday up in Wisconsin. He said he is simply impressed by the design and creativity

"I'm just so grateful to them, for these great pair of cleats I get to show off," said Mason.

Rest assured, Natalie and Gracie will be as close to a TV watching Mason wear the cleats they designed.

"I'm going to put my nose on the screen because I want to see my name on the cleats," said Natalie.

After Sunday's game, Mason will place these shoes up for auction and the proceeds benefit The Locker.

