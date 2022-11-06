Georgetown Eagles baseball win state championship

The team beat the Friendswood Mustangs, 2-1.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A celebratory dog-pile of high school boys clad in white uniforms marked the end of a game that named the Georgetown Eagles baseball team 5A state champions for the first time.

The Eagles beat the Friendswood Mustangs 2-1 on Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The match was the Eagles' third time competing in the state title game.

Georgetown senior Jacob Hadden earned the title of MVP as well as a spot on the UIL State All Tournament Team alongside Eli Hellman, EJ Davis, Landon Hyle and Logan Smith.

"It's great. It's great to be state champs," Hadden said. "Number One, baby. We don't quit. We fight to the end until the the umpire says that's ball game."

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell announced on Twitter that the county courthouse would glow blue this week to honor the win.

"I mean, getting here is exciting," said Georgetown head coach Jordan Viera. "But we've been talking about it for a long time, we're tired of coming in second place. And we had a conversation back in August with these guys about having every piece we needed to win a state championship in that clubhouse. And these guys, hats off to them and how hard they've worked and what they've been able to accomplish. We're so proud of them."