AUSTIN, Texas — On this first day of June a pair of Austin-area high school baseball programs clinched spots to the UIL Baseball State Tournament.

The Georgetown Eagles did so by shutting out Magnolia West 1-0 in game three of their 5A region III championship series.

A dog pile on the field of Blue Bell Park on the campus of Texas A&M University occurred.

Georgetown will be playing at Dell Diamond in the 5A UIL State Tournament next week.

Meanwhile, the Blanco Panthers defeated Bishop 6-2, sweeping their 3A regional finals series.

The Panthers will also make a trip to Dell Diamond in Round Rock for the 3A State Tournament.