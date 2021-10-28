Texas A&M's Gary Blair announces upcoming women's basketball season will be his last

The Hall of Fame head coach said the upcoming 2021-2022 women's basketball campaign will be his final season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Women's Basketball head coach Gary Blair announced Thursday that the upcoming 2021-2022 season will be his last.

"I know that it is time for this to be my final season. Although I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life, I am even more excited to compete this year," Blair said in a statement to Texas A&M's 12th Man. "We are the defending SEC Champions and have the toughest conference schedule in the league this year. I don't want the fans to come out to send me off. I want the 12th Man to come out and support our players and this program."

A Dallas native, Blair was previously the assistant coach for Louisiana Tech's women's basketball team from 1980-85 and won two national titles. He is also a member of multiple Halls of Fame including the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Since joining Texas A&M in 2003, he has led the women's basketball team to the 2011 NCAA Championship and five conference titles. Blair enters his final season to a record 16-straight NCAA tournament appearances.

"Coach Blair is a legend in women's basketball and college sports. He has made a transformational impact on Texas A&M University, our athletics program and all of college basketball," Ross Bjork, Texas A&M Director of Athletics said to 12th Man. "His decades-long championship-caliber coaching acumen and recruiting ability have transcended many generations of women's basketball players and his impact will be felt long after he hangs up the whistle."

It isn't just his style on the court that has made him a standout; Blair has helped raise over $1 million with Coach Blair Charities. He hosts an annual golf tournament that also gives back to the Special Olympics of Texas.