Gameday Grilling: Pork belly burnt ends

AUSTIN, Texas — Hoping to impress your friends with a finger food they may have never tried? KVUE has you covered with pork belly burnt ends!
Ingredients:
- Pork belly (typically come in cuts around 4 pounds)
- Favorite pork rub
- Butter
- Apple juice
- BBQ Sauce
- Honey
Instructions:
- Cut pork belly into 1 inch X 1 inch cubes
- Toss cubes in pork seasoning
- Place cubes on a wire tray and smoke at 225 degrees F for 3 hours, spraying with apple juice every hour. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: Rotate the trays every hour or so to prevent one group of the burnt ends from being overcooked
- Transfer burnt ends to a tin pan
- Mix 1 cup barbecue sauce, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 3 tablespoons honey, then coat burnt ends with sauce mixture
- Cover the tin with foil and return to the smoker (at 250 degrees F) until the internal temperature reaches 200 degrees F.
- You can finish the cook with the tin uncovered to ensure the sauce sticks to the meat.
Share your results:
Take a picture or video of your pork belly burnt ends and send them my way on Twitter (@JeffJonesSports) or Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).