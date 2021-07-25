Gameday Grilling: Chicken sliders

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make delicious chicken sliders that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- Chicken breasts
- Salt
- Sugar
- Favorite chicken rub (I use 2 Gringos Chupacabra Poultry Seasoning)
- Hawaiian Rolls
- Toppings of your choice (bacon, cheese, mayo, barbecue sauce, etc.)
Instructions:
- Create a brine by boiling 3 cups of water, 1/3 cup salt, and 1/3 cup sugar.
- Transfer the brine into a container large enough to fit all chicken breasts, but let the brine cool before adding the meat. I often add ice water to cool the brine quicker.
- Season generously with your favorite chicken rub.
- Grill at 500F until the internal temperature hits 165, flipping only once about midway.
- While the cooked chicken rests for five to 10 minutes, slice the Hawaiian rolls.
- Thinly slice the cooked chicken and any other toppings.
- Add chicken and toppings to the bottom sides of the Hawaiian rolls. Brush the tops of the rolls with butter and oregano.
- Return to grill on a wire rack for five minutes, or until the rolls toast.
- Remove from heat and enjoy!
Share your results:
Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).