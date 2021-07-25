x
Gameday Grilling: Chicken sliders

Learn how to master a fun finger food for your next watch party!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make delicious chicken sliders that will impress all your friends.   

Ingredients:

  • Chicken breasts
  • Salt
  • Sugar
  • Favorite chicken rub (I use 2 Gringos Chupacabra Poultry Seasoning)
  • Hawaiian Rolls
  • Toppings of your choice (bacon, cheese, mayo, barbecue sauce, etc.)

Instructions:

  1. Create a brine by boiling 3 cups of water, 1/3 cup salt, and 1/3 cup sugar.
  2. Transfer the brine into a container large enough to fit all chicken breasts, but let the brine cool before adding the meat. I often add ice water to cool the brine quicker.
  3. Season generously with your favorite chicken rub.
  4. Grill at 500F until the internal temperature hits 165, flipping only once about midway.
  5. While the cooked chicken rests for five to 10 minutes, slice the Hawaiian rolls.
  6. Thinly slice the cooked chicken and any other toppings.
  7. Add chicken and toppings to the bottom sides of the Hawaiian rolls. Brush the tops of the rolls with butter and oregano.
  8. Return to grill on a wire rack for five minutes, or until the rolls toast.
  9. Remove from heat and enjoy! 

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).

