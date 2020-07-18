Gameday Grilling: Brisket!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make moist and tender brisket that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- Whole brisket
- Brisket rub (salt and pepper can substitute if desired)
- Dill weed
- 2 cans of beef consomme
- Butter
Instructions:
- Trim the fat, leaving a layer about 1/4 thick.
- Season generously with brisket rub and dill weed, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
- Mix one can of beef consomme with melted butter and inject into the meat.
- Smoke brisket at 225 F until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F (with my 9.5-pound brisket, this step took about six-and-a-half hours).
- Wrap the brisket in aluminum foil and pour in a can of beef consomme before sealing the foil.
- Place back on smoker until the internal temperature reaches 204 F (with my 9.5-pound brisket, this step took about two hours).
- Remove from smoker and let it rest for one to two hours.
Share your results:
Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).
