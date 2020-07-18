x
Gameday Grilling: Brisket!

Learn how to master a Texas barbecue classic that you can serve at your next watch party.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make moist and tender brisket that will impress all your friends.   

Ingredients:

  • Whole brisket
  • Brisket rub (salt and pepper can substitute if desired)
  • Dill weed
  • 2 cans of beef consomme
  • Butter

Instructions:

  1. Trim the fat, leaving a layer about 1/4 thick.
  2. Season generously with brisket rub and dill weed, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
  3. Mix one can of beef consomme with melted butter and inject into the meat.
  4. Smoke brisket at 225 F until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F (with my 9.5-pound brisket, this step took about six-and-a-half hours).
  5. Wrap the brisket in aluminum foil and pour in a can of beef consomme before sealing the foil.
  6. Place back on smoker until the internal temperature reaches 204 F (with my 9.5-pound brisket, this step took about two hours).
  7. Remove from smoker and let it rest for one to two hours.

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).

