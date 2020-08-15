Gameday Grilling: Barbecue bacon-wrapped shrimp!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make tasty bacon-wrapped shrimp that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- Peeled and deveined shrimp
- Bacon
- Creole seasoning
- Your favorite barbecue sauce
Instructions:
- Lightly season the shrimp with Creole seasoning.
- Precook your bacon for four minutes, at 400 F. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: If you have small shrimp, you can slice the strips of bacon in half before precooking. Each strip of bacon should be long enough to wrap around each shrimp, just once.
- Wrap each shrimp with a piece of bacon.
- Load shrimp onto skewers, toothpicks or a tray.
- Grill at 400 F until the bottom sides of the shrimp start to turn white, then apply a thin layer of barbecue sauce and flip.
- As the shrimp begin to turn white throughout, add a thin layer of barbecue sauce to the unsauced side of the shrimp and flip one more time.
- After about 45 seconds, remove the shrimp from the grill.
- Allow them to rest for five minutes, then enjoy!
