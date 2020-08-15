x
Gameday Grilling: Barbecue bacon-wrapped shrimp!

Want to wow your guests in just one bite? Try this, surf-n-turf with a twist.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make tasty bacon-wrapped shrimp that will impress all your friends.

Ingredients:

  • Peeled and deveined shrimp
  • Bacon
  • Creole seasoning
  • Your favorite barbecue sauce

Instructions:

  1. Lightly season the shrimp with Creole seasoning.
  2. Precook your bacon for four minutes, at 400 F. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: If you have small shrimp, you can slice the strips of bacon in half before precooking. Each strip of bacon should be long enough to wrap around each shrimp, just once.
  3. Wrap each shrimp with a piece of bacon.
  4. Load shrimp onto skewers, toothpicks or a tray.
  5. Grill at 400 F until the bottom sides of the shrimp start to turn white, then apply a thin layer of barbecue sauce and flip.
  6. As the shrimp begin to turn white throughout, add a thin layer of barbecue sauce to the unsauced side of the shrimp and flip one more time.
  7. After about 45 seconds, remove the shrimp from the grill.
  8. Allow them to rest for five minutes, then enjoy!

Share your results: Take pictures or videos of your food and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).

