Free throw lifts Texas over No. 18 Vols 52-51

Timmy Allen’s free throw with 6 seconds left sent Texas to a win over Tennessee.

Timmy Allen’s free throw with 6 seconds left sent Texas to a 52-51 win over No. 18 Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night after the Volunteers rallied from 17 points down in the second half.

Allen missed his first attempt, then made his second. After calling timeout, Tennessee scrambled to get the ball up court for Josiah-Jordan James 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim before Texas swatted away the rebound.

The Texas win spoiled the return party for Tennessee coach Rich Barnes, who led the Longhorns program for 17 seasons from 1998 to 2015.