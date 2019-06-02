CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park High School traditionally has a large celebration on National Signing Day, and 2019 is no different.

Four Timberwolves inked letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in four different sports.

Beginning with Jesiah Whittington, who will play football at the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa. UTPB is an NCAA Division II football program.

Anna Briseno will continue her soccer career on the NCAA Division I level. She signed with Houston Baptist University.

Mackenna Raby signed with the University of Texas at Dallas. Raby will play softball at UTD.

Shelby Epley signed with Temple College, a junior college. That is where Epley will continue her volleyball career.