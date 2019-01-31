AUSTIN, Texas — Super Bowl week continues in Atlanta and it’s a first for former Westlake and Baylor star Bryce Hager.

“It’s cool to see everyone here and see all the excitement this event brings,” said Hager.

The Rams linebacker should see some playing time on Sunday with special teams and maybe a little on defense. His fourth year in the league and he’s reached the pinnacle.

“It’s good so far,” said Hager. “A lot more media than I thought it would be.”

Hager, who's the brother of Texas Longhorn Breckyn Hager, makes it to the Super Bowl that his dad never got to play in. Britt Hager was an All-American linebacker for the Longhorns and spent his entire NFL career with Philadelphia. A couple of playoff games on the resume, but no Super Bowl.

“He’s been just super supportive,” said Bryce.

And his dad gave him some tips for Super Bowl week.

“Enjoy the moment,” said Bryce. “Enjoy everything you’re doing. It’s going to go by fast. As long as I’m here I’m going to soak up everything I can, try to take as many pictures as I can and come out with a win.”

