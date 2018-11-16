HOUSTON — Houston Cougars' head football coach Major Applewhite was involved in a sideline dispute prior to halftime at Thursday night's game against Tulane.
It all began when the former Longhorn quarterback requested the Cougars' All-American defensive lineman to remove a jacket Oliver was wearing.
According to an ESPN report, "Applewhite confirmed the dispute was about Oliver wearing a long, black jacket on the sideline. Applewhite told Oliver, who was in street clothes while inactive for the game, that the jackets were reserved for active players only."
This escalated into a shouting match by Ed Oliver.
Oliver, who earned the Outland Trophy, suffered a knee injury on Oct. 20 and hasn't played in a game for Houston since that diagnosis.
Oliver posted this tweet earlier this week. That tweet led to the belief he may not play again this season.
Oliver is projected to be a first round draft selection in 2019's NFL Draft.