HOUSTON — Houston Cougars' head football coach Major Applewhite was involved in a sideline dispute prior to halftime at Thursday night's game against Tulane.

It all began when the former Longhorn quarterback requested the Cougars' All-American defensive lineman to remove a jacket Oliver was wearing.

According to an ESPN report, "Applewhite confirmed the dispute was about Oliver wearing a long, black jacket on the sideline. Applewhite told Oliver, who was in street clothes while inactive for the game, that the jackets were reserved for active players only."

This escalated into a shouting match by Ed Oliver.

Well, this is a 1st: A dispute over wearing a jacket. Major vs Ed Oliver. Surely, there's more behind this. Oliver has missed four games due to a knee injury. #HoustonCougars #EdOliver pic.twitter.com/0SLOgvsAFY — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) November 16, 2018

Oliver, who earned the Outland Trophy, suffered a knee injury on Oct. 20 and hasn't played in a game for Houston since that diagnosis.

Oliver posted this tweet earlier this week. That tweet led to the belief he may not play again this season.

I gave all I had so there’d be nuthing to lose pic.twitter.com/Q8Vei2ZvGS — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) November 14, 2018

Oliver is projected to be a first round draft selection in 2019's NFL Draft.

