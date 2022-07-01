Former UT quarterback Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska

"Always got an ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt. Bet on yourself! Nebraska, let's get it," Thompson wrote on Instagram.

AUSTIN, Texas — Casey Thompson is officially leaving Austin and headed up to Nebraska.

The former University of Texas quarterback announced Friday afternoon that he is officially committing to the University of Nebraska. He made the announcement via Instagram.

"Always got an ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt. Bet on yourself! Nebraska, let's get it," Thompson wrote on Instagram.

Thompson entered the transfer portal back in mid-December, just days after Texas signed two new quarterbacks.

The starter's final season with the Longhorns included three games with five or more touchdowns. Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021 and passed for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns. He started the season as a backup but took over the offense after two games.

Texas finished the season 5-7 while Nebraska finished 3-9 in 2021. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State.

Thompson holds a record of 2,632 yards, 35 touchdowns, 10 starts and nine interceptions in his career.

He hails from Newcastle, Oklahoma. His dad and older brother were both quarterbacks at Oklahoma University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.