Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel says he attempted suicide in 2016

According to ESPN, this troubling admission was told in the new Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Aggie quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel admitted to attempting suicide back in 2016 following his release from the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN.

This information stems from Netflix's new documentary "Untold: Johnny Football," which is set to be released on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to ESPN, the documentary reveals that Manziel used OxyContin and cocaine frequently following the 2015 football season. Additionally, Manziel reportedly admits to losing about 40 pounds in the span of 9 months.

ESPN says the documentary shares how Manziel was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during this tumultuous time, which he refused treatment for and then reportedly went on a "$5 million bender".

Manziel says that he bought a gun months prior to his attempt on his life, but when he pulled the trigger, the gun jammed, according to ESPN.

Following this suicide attempt, Manziel reportedly left Los Angeles and came back to Texas to stay with his family.

Manziel played at Texas A&M from 2011 to 2013, he was drafted in 2014 by the Cleveland Browns.

Recently, Manziel has ventured outside of the football world as he is set to open the new Johnny Manziel's Money Bar in College Station later this year.