HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is hosting his first sporting event since leaving office.

He'll provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing match headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

CBS News says Holyfield has not fought in a professional stint since 2011. He'll replace Oscar de la Hoya who was supposed to return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion. But de la Hoya had to drop out after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., in Hollywood, Fla., for the alternate feed for the four-bout card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV.

