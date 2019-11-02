If there was any confusion before, former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has made clear his intentions for his professional career ... as an NFL quarterback.

In recent months, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Murray will choose to pursue the NFL or stick with the Oakland Athletics who drafted Murray at No. 9 in the 2018 MLB draft.

Murray was expected to report to Oakland's camp this spring but it appears he'll be going all in on his NFL aspirations.

The NFL combine starts Feb. 26 in Indianapolis.

