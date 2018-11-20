AUSTIN — Longhorn fan favorite Breckyn Hager issued an apology Monday for his remarks during a postgame interview following the Texas win over Iowa State Saturday.

During the interview, the University of Texas' senior defensive end was informed that Kansas dropped 40 points on Oklahoma Sooners in their 55-40 win. Hager said Oklahoma University's defense is "trash" and then pointed to a digital clock on the wall and said, "It's 11:12 PM and OU still _____."

Breckyn Hager/The young prophet held court and afterwards he was told OU gave up 40 pts to Kansas today. Hager pointed to the digital clock on the wall and said, Its 11:12 and OU still sucks” #HookEm pic.twitter.com/9I5kScLl0N — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) November 18, 2018

On Tuesday, a pair of former Oklahoma Sooner football greats expressed their opinions about the Big 12's reprimand of Hager's comments on Twitter. Dusty Dvoracek, a former OU defensive tackle and current college football analyst said, "I'm sorry, but this is ridiculous. How soft has everyone become? The Big 12 Conference should be embarrassed!"

I’m sorry but this is ridiculous! How soft has everyone become?? The @Big12Conference should be embarrassed!! https://t.co/t83VIfGoNN — Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 20, 2018

Former Oklahoma linebacker, Teddy Lehman also expressed his displeasure for the Big 12's reprimand. Lehman tweeted, "I do not expect or want an apology from Texas. This is football. This is a rivalry. The Big 12 Conference needs to retract this public reprimand. Do not do this to our conference!"

I do not expect or want an apology from Texas. This is football. This is a rivalry. The @Big12Conference needs to retract this public reprimand. DO NOT DO THIS TO OUR CONFERENCE!!! — Teddy Lehman (@TedLehman11) November 19, 2018

In my opinion, sayings like this and upside down hand signs in college athletics are part of what makes it all fun for the fans and everyone involved.

