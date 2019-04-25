AUSTIN, Texas — He's small in stature and has the strength and explosiveness of a bull.

Tre Watson also has a personality bigger than Texas to compliment it all.

"Let me compete, I'm coming for it all. It's just fire," said Watson.

He's competing against all odds, including a severe knee injury Tre suffered while a running back at the University of California.

California running back Tre Watson (5) is helped off the field after going down with an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP

"I've always been the underdog and I've always had to earn everything," said Watson.

After earning his undergraduate degree, Watson decided to explore the graduate transfer market and decided to become a Longhorn prior to the 2018 season -- one season at Texas and one season he took full advantage of.

During a conversation with Tre, I asked him if it all makes sense now that he allowed the journey of life to occur?

Watson said, "It definitely all makes sense. Coming here [Texas] was the best decision I've ever made. I got to play on one of the biggest stages in college football."

Shawn Clynch

His final game left a lasting impression, rushing for 91 yards in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia's hyped defense.

Immediately after that game in New Orleans while celebrating the win, Watson passionately yelled, "Who had the better backs today?"

Shawn Clynch

Watson has the personality, he has the intellect, and the drive to prove he belongs in the NFL.

"They really just want to see that my knee is healthy," said Watson.

His knee was healthy enough to produce nearly 800 yards of offense at Texas and six touchdowns.

"The next level is what I dreamed of and I'm about to go take it," said Watson.

If football isn't part of his future, expect Tre to pursue collegiate athletics administration or sportscasting.