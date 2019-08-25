AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas standout and now a Houston Texan, Charles Omenihu joined KVUE's Jake Garcia after Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Omenihu, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, has impressed in the early stages of his professional career, as he looks to carve out a role on the Texans defensive line.

Q: How confident are you this year in being able to crack that rotation of guys that see substantial time on the field?

A: It's whatever my coaches want me to do. If they see fit for me to be in the rotation based on how I play then that's what it's going to be but my only focus is trying to be better each and every day and trying to show out on film in a good way.

Q: You're learning under J.J. Watt, obviously one of the best to ever do it at the defensive end position. What's been the single biggest thing you've learned from him?

A: How to start off your rush. First rush you need to be kind of setting the tone. Not every rush you're going to win on the edge. Just knowing how to set up my rushes, just being smart out there.

Q: What's it been like for you playing for the team in the town in which you were born?

A: It's good, man. It's a blessing. And it's something I take pride in because I want to go out there and represent my city in the right way.

Q: You're going up against L.J. Humphrey, your former teammate at Texas, in week one of the regular season. How excited are you two for that matchup?

A: "The game isn't about me and L.J. I still got this last preseason game to go. I'm kind of just focused on that. Take it week by week and that's my approach to it.

Q: Any message for your Longhorns as they enter week one of the season?

A: Just go out there and play hard. Play hard and fight. Just make sure that whatever you put out there is just good and you could be happy with it.

