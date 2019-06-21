BROOKLYN, N.Y. — In the NBA Draft on Thursday, Texas Longhorns standout Jaxson Hayes was drafted No. 8 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite only playing one season with the 'Horns, Hayes earned plenty of recognition:

Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year

An All-Big 12 Second Team spot

Big 12 All-Defensive Team spot

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team spot

Big 12 All-Freshman Team spot

NABC All-District 8 Second Team spot

Ranked third in Big 12 blocks per game (2.22 bpg)

Second on the team in rebounding (5.0 rpg)

Third in scoring (10 ppg) while averaging 23.3 mpg

Hayes converted 72.8% (123-169) of his field goal attempts during his singular 2018-19 season, setting a UT single-season record for field goal percentage. The previous record was held by Dexter Pittman in 2009-10 at 65.4%.

Hayes is also the fourth Texas big man in the past five years to be drafted in the first round.

Since the beginning of the NBA Draft in 1947, 44 Texas Longhorns have been called on draft night. UT has produced 17 first-round selections and 11 second-round picks in the program's history.

