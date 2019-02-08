AUSTIN, Texas — Between a new head coach and a new culture, there's a lot of change for Texas State football heading into the new season.

At the same time, there’s a brotherhood in the coaching staff that’s making the transition a bit easier.

Head Coach Jake Spavital has a very familiar face on his coaching staff.

His older brother, Zac, is the defensive coordinator and it’s believed this is the first time in Texas State history where a pair of brothers are on the same coaching staff.

"He's an offensive guy, and I'm a defensive guy. There's nothing like that in college football, I can promise you that," Zac said.

"We've had a few fights but that's just a normal day for me and Zac," Jake said.

It’s a situation where the younger brother is technically the boss of the older brother.

"It's a unique deal but it's a professional deal," Zac said.

"He understands what I'm looking for,” Jake said. “He understands the program we're trying to build so when my eyes are in a different direction, I know he's got that handled. He does such a good job of just keeping the accountability in the room up."

When the opener comes against Texas A&M on August 29, it’ll mean something extra special to their family.

"It'll mean a lot,” Zac said. “It'll be a headache for mom. The only good thing is she only has to watch one game now on Saturday."

