AUSTIN, Texas — The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy that will be awarded to the 2019 National College Football Champions was displayed at two Austin-area Walmart stores on Friday, Sept. 6, one day before the big Texas versus LSU game.

The trophy was displayed at the first Walmart, located at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at the second Walmart, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd Frontage Road, from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Fans were able to view and take a picture with the trophy. The trophy itself is made out of 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel.

RELATED:

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

Before LSU matchup, Texas fans can snap a photo with Heisman Trophy and its former UT recipients

Where to watch the UT vs. LSU football game in Austin

It stands at 26.5 inches tall and was handcrafted by Polich Tallix in New York. It took expert craftsmen three months to create the trophy.

Winners of the National Championship get to keep that year's trophy, so a new one has to be made every year.

This Austin event is a part of a season-long tour where the trophy will visit marquee games and other public events around the nation. The trophy will also be at the sold-out Texas-LSU game.

You can watch the game on KVUE starting at 6:30 pm.!

WATCH: UT vs LSU game will be a historic one for Austin's DKR stadium

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Mother's boyfriend charged after 5-year-old Houston girl found dead in closet

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

Austin ISD leaders discuss suggestion to close 12 schools as part of new multi-year plan

Another Central Texas woman bitten by rabid fox