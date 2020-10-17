College football pay: See where Texas coaches rank among highest-paid in country

Three coaches in the Lone Star state made the Top 20.

Three Texas coaches rank among the 20 highest-paid college coaches in the country, according to an annual database.

According to USA Today's salary database, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher takes the top spot in the state, and No. 5 in the country, with compensation of $7.5 million.

Gary Patterson of TCU and Tom Herman of Texas rank No. 9 and No. 11 in the country, respectively, according to the database. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley ranks No. 8 in the nation.

The top of the list is dominated by SEC schools. Six of the 10-highest earning coaches hail from the SEC.

The top-paid coach on USA Today's list is Alabama's Nick Saban, who will make $9.3 million this year. Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron is No. 2 with $8.9 million, followed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who will make $8.3 million this year.

Here is USA Today's rundown of the Top 20:

20. Kyle Whittingham, Utah: $4.6M

19. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $4.7M

18. David Shaw, Stanford: $4.8M

17. Scott Frost, Nebraska: $4.8M

16. Mike Leach, Mississippi State: $5M

15. Mark Stoops, Kentucky: $5M

14. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $5.1M

13. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: $5.2M

12. Ryan Day, Ohio State: $5.7M

11. Tom Herman, Texas: $5.8M