The Baylor Bears take the headline for Texas in this week's AP Top 25, as the only remaining undefeated team in the state.

Last week, the Bears were at No. 12 after a bye week. But this week, they moved up to No. 11 after defeating West Virginia, 17-14, in Waco on Halloween.

The only other Texas team making an appearance in this week's poll is SMU – but they are down eight spots after a 48-54 loss to the Memphis Tigers in Tennessee on Saturday. It was the Mustangs' first loss of the season.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 after a bye week, keeping their title as the top-ranked Big 12 team.

RELATED: NCAA to allow athletes to profit from use of their name, likeness

And the Kansas State Wildcats moved up two spots to No. 20 after beating the Kansas Jayhawks, 38-10, at home on Saturday.

K-State Football (@KStateFB) | Twitter The latest Tweets from K-State Football (@KStateFB). The official Twitter account for K-State Football #KStateFB ⚒ IG: https://t.co/TVrX2RmtAl. Manhattan, KS

The Texas Longhorns, who have been out of the AP Top 25 since losing to TCU, were on a bye this weekend. Their next game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. versus Kansas State at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

KVUE

WATCH: Texas Longhorns moving forward after TCU loss

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

In 20 years, Austin’s population will be 4.5M. Here’s what Austin will look like

Texas Crime Files podcast episode 1: The murder of Stacey Stites

Austin ISD now considering closing 4 schools in new plan

New Rodney Reed witness claims fiance bragged about murder