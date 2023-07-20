Austin will have a new arena football team next year

At this time, the team's mascot has not been announced and it is unclear where the team will play home games.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A new arena football team is coming to Austin!

On Tuesday, the Arena Football League (AFL) posted a video on Twitter to promote its 2024 season. Austin was listed among the first 16 locations that will have a team.

At this time, the team's mascot has not been announced and it is unclear where the team will play home games.

The moment 🏈 fans have been waiting for!



🙌 First 16 teams have been announced ( Watch until the very end 😎)



Whose ready for the AFL's return?!? pic.twitter.com/N92Zz35KFU — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) July 18, 2023

But this isn't the first time an arena football team has called Central Texas home. The Austin Wranglers were part of the AFL from 2004 to 2008 and played home games at the Frank Erwin Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Before that, the Texas Terminators played games at the Travis County Expo Center back in 1999.