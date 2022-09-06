You won't see Alabama's band at the Longhorns' game on Saturday. Here's why

The Million Dollar Band will not be making the trip from Tuscaloosa to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" won't be in the stands during the Crimson Tide's game against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, according to a report from The Tuscaloosa News.

The paper reports that "due to the seating location and configuration of visiting institution's ticket allotment" at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the band will not make the trip to Austin for the game.

This is reportedly the first time the Million Dollar Band won't be traveling with the football team since the 2020 season, when the COVID-19 pandemic greatly limited attendance.

But this isn't the first time discontent has been expressed regarding marching band seating locations at DKR. When the Longhorns played Louisiana State University in 2019, some brought attention to where the school's band was seated.

Look where Texas put LSU’s band. That ain’t right. pic.twitter.com/9ZTvgsNZAG — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 7, 2019

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the contract language from the home-and-home deal signed in 2018 says the visiting institution's band seats must come from that institution's ticket allotment. Per the contract, the visiting institution receives 500 complimentary tickets and may request up to 4,500 additional tickets on consignment.

The contract also states that the host institution will provide information on the standard location of seats for a visiting institution's band members.

The Texas Longhorns face Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ESPN's College GameDay will be in town to showcase the game.

