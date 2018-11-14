AUSTIN — When it comes to non-football sports, five athletes at Anderson High School signed letters of intent to play college sports at universities across the nation.
Here's a rundown on who's heading where:
- Ella Alexander - University of Alabama - Birmingham (beach volleyball)
- Ella Collins - University of Virginia (swimming)
- Grace Edgar - University of Texas (rowing)
- Jasmine Garcia - McLennan Community College (softball)
- Marie Taylor - Hillsdale College (swimming)
Congratulations!
