AUSTIN — When it comes to non-football sports, five athletes at Anderson High School signed letters of intent to play college sports at universities across the nation.

Here's a rundown on who's heading where:

Ella Alexander - University of Alabama - Birmingham (beach volleyball)

Ella Collins - University of Virginia (swimming)

Grace Edgar - University of Texas (rowing)

Jasmine Garcia - McLennan Community College (softball)

Marie Taylor - Hillsdale College (swimming)

Congratulations!

