AUSTIN, Texas — College baseball's annual road to Omaha, the host city of the College World Series, begins on May 31st with regional play.

64 teams have been divided into 16 four-team double elimination regionals. The regional winners play in 8 super regionals, which are best 2 of 3 game series.

Those 8 winners advance to Omaha.

Let's begin with who is not in the field. Ty Harrington's Texas State University Bobcats were not extended an at-large bid. The Bobcats were labeled as one of the first group of teams left out. Texas State captured the Sun Belt Conference's regular season championship.

Five teams from the Big 12 Conference are among the field of 64. Three of which are hosting regionals.

Texas Tech received the nation's 8th overall seed and will host the Lubbock Regional.

Oklahoma State is the nation's 9th seed. The Cowboys will not host their regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma due to flooding in the area. Instead, OSU will host the Oklahoma City Regional at Bricktown Ballpark, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers' AAA team, OKC Dodgers.

West Virginia will host a regional in Morgantown, WV. Joining the Mountaineers in their regional is Texas A&M.

Baylor will head west to Los Angeles to play in UCLA's regional. The UCLA Bruins are the nation's top overall seed.

Texas Christian University, who has a 32-26 overall record, received an at-large bid. The Horned Frogs will head to the Fayetteville, Arkansas regional on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

