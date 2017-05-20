AUBURN, Wash. — Yes, it's just as it sounds. Emerald Downs held its very first Grandparents race. It could be the first one its kind in Washington and possibly the U.S.
Steve Butler, from Everett, won the inaugural foot race. Butler tells Emerald Downs that it was his first race in 50 years.
The Everett grandpa played high school football at Cascade High School. He last had a race against his linemen in practice in 1973.
Two other runners fell shortly out of the gate, but they're OK. Emerald Downs reported no serious injuries.
Emerald Downs reports about 20 participated in today's event.
The race track has famously held corgi races, bulldog races, baby races and more.