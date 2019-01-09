AUSTIN, Texas — While there wasn't quite as much noise outside of the stadium as what happened during the game, the crowds were still out there early to show their support for the Longhorns football team. After seven months since the Sugar Bowl game, the excitement was high.

Some fans felt the need to not only wear their burnt orange, but even go above and beyond with their attire.

"We're sported loud and proud baby," said Cory Santos, whose wife made "Were back" T-shirts. "That's what we do at Texas – we're big and loud, man."

"I'm here to support the horns," added Montie Bland. "We're going to have a big year."

Bland was head-to-toe wearing burnt orange, from his "alright alright alright" hat, which he says is obligatory, to his orange cowboy boots.

He also had burnt orange overalls on during the parade. This is where the band, spirit squad and mascots come into the stadium to start off the game.

"Believe it or not, I don't crave attention, but when I'm at the games, I don't mind this kind of attention," said Bland.

Others also had on leather horns. With "Texas" written along the front of his, one fan said his $5 were well worth the look.

"I'm usually not like this, but I'm like, it doesn't matter," said Mark Cortines, who came to the game with his sister. "I'm here for the first game."

But it was Santos's shirt that everyone was quoting along the route of the Bevo Boulevard parade.

Bland put it the best: "Absolutely. Like Sam Ehlinger said, 'We're back!'"

