Fans pour into AT&T Stadium ahead of Cowboys-Niners playoff game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kickoff is inside two hours away at AT&T Stadium, and the fans have already begun pouring into the stadium to get the best vantage point they can for the renewal of the playoff rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.
Fans with standing room only tickets commonly rush to the platforms, to secure the best vantage point they can. But today, it's an extra order of special, as the best rivalry in NFL postseason history stands before them, with kickoff at 3:40 pm.
(Rams, 9 times). And of those seven meetings, six have come in the NFC Championship Game. Five times, the winner went on to win the Super Bowl, including in three straight years from 1992 to 1994.
Today marks the first time the teams have met in the Wildcard Round.