AUSTIN, Texas — The debate rages on.

Should collegiate student-athletes be paid? Should they be able to earn money for their labor on the field while in school?

Recently, the momentum in favor of allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness has picked up.

Lawmakers in California and South Carolina have introduced legislation that would enable them to do so.

California state Sen. Nancy Skinner introduced the Fair Pay to Play Act, and the state senate and assembly both voted unanimously in favor.

The legislation would allow student-athletes to accept endorsement money and not be punished by the removal of their scholarship or eligibility.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has the opportunity to sign the bill into law.

In South Carolina, state Sen. Marlon Kimpson and Rep. Justin Bamberg are in the process of introducing a similar bill. The two have worked on this issue in the past, but did not receive enough support to generate a vote.

Kimpson said he hopes the recent momentum makes things different.

"The first time around there was hostility," he said. "But I think everybody recognizes that things are different. We see this is no longer amateur."

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow weighed in on the matter today, making an impassioned plea as to why college athletes shouldn't be able to profit off their likeness.

Tebow's stance is in stark contrast to the one Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger vocalized in March.

The debate is far from being settled.

The NCAA has called the California bill harmful and has asked Newsome to not sign it into law.

