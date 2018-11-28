AUSTIN — The Big 12 football champion is slotted to play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

The Texas Longhorns will earn the program’s first appearance in the Sugar Bowl since 1995 if UT beats OU in the Big 12 Championship Saturday morning in Arlington.

What if the Longhorns lose to the Sooners in Arlington? Well, UT can still ring in 2019 in New Orleans with a loss to Oklahoma, but it wouldn't come easily.

For those who have been wondering.. 👀



Q: What happens in the event the #Big12Champion is displaced from the @SugarBowlNola to participate in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinals?



A: Then the Championship game runner-up shall serve as the @SugarBowlNola replacement team. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 28, 2018

If Oklahoma wins and earns one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff, Texas will represent the Big 12 in the Sugar Bowl.

Here's the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through November 24.

Is your team in? 👀



Is your team in? 👀 pic.twitter.com/L3TlkqmqCA — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 28, 2018

Currently, OU is 5th in the CFP standings. #1 Alabama faces #4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday. If the Crimson Tide win and OU wins, the Sooners may earn the 4th spot over Ohio State (The Buckeyes face Northwestern in the Big 10 Championship Game). If OU earns the 4th playoff spot, Texas will make a trip to NOLA.

What if OU beats Texas and the Sooners don’t receive a spot in the College Football Playoff? The Sooners will play in the Sugar Bowl and Texas will more than likely play in the Alamo Bowl on December 28th. It would be the third appearance in the San Antonio bowl game for Texas since 2012.

The College Football Playoff matchups and bowl game selections will be revealed on Sunday.

Don't forget that you can watch the Big 12 Chamionship game this weekend on KVUE ABC at 11 a.m.

