AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN's College GameDay is coming back to the Forty Acres for the second time this season.

The news came early Sunday morning that it's headed back to Austin for the Week 11 Texas-TCU matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday, Nov. 12.

It marks the second time the pregame show comes to Austin this season. It last stopped in Central Texas for the Week 2 Texas-Alabama game back in September. The Longhorns almost defeated then-No.1 Alabama but ended up falling by a single point in the last seconds of the game, 20-19.

That GameDay show was one of the most-watched in the program's history, according to a release from Texas Athletics.

Coming off a 34-27 win over No. 13 Kansas State, Texas will now face No. 7 TCU Saturday night. The Horned Frogs are on a nine-game winning streak right now after defeating Texas Tech 34-24. It's the longest winning streak TCU has had since winning 16 straight over the 2014-15 season.

Before this season, GameDay last came to Austin in 2019 ahead of Texas' loss to LSU. And that was the pregame show's first trip to Austin since 2009 for the Texas-Texas Tech game. Altogether, this will be the ninth time the pregame show will stop in Austin.

The Longhorns will play the Horned Frogs on Saturday with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT. ESPN GameDay will broadcast live ahead of the game from 8-11 a.m. CT.

