ESPN College GameDay in Austin for the Texas-Alabama game

The air was buzzing with excitement Friday as fans prepared for the big game on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN College GameDay is in Austin ahead as the University of Texas prepares to face Alabama on the field this Saturday.

Former NFL player and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard spoke to the media Friday morning about the City of Austin and the big game.

"Keep Austin weird, baby. Right? Austin is a cool college town, it's really cool. I'm glad we're here," said Howard.

Howard and the ESPN College GameDay crew were on the 40 Acres on Friday. Howard said they are excited about the game.

"It's going to be vintage Austin UT, you know, fandom. It should be pandemonium. People are excited about this game," he said.

The GameDay compound is set up right across from Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium. UT fans like senior Andres Schnelle are pumped for Saturday.

"It's a big week, you know. We haven't felt this around campus for a while, the biggest game in at least the time I've been here," said Schnelle.

He's one of the lucky ones to have a ticket to the game.

"Last year it's a pretty special thing to have. It's going to be awesome tomorrow," he said.

Before the game, there will be plenty of tailgating. UT fan Max Bareiss said he will be hitting that tailgate early Saturday.

"We will probably get out there between 8 and 9. Depends on how hard we go tonight," said Bariess.

Then afterward he will also be inside DKR Stadium.

"I think it's going to be pretty electric. People are going to go crazy. It's the first time we've played Alabama since the national championship so it’s going to be a great, great, atmosphere."

Both of them are feeling pretty confident going into the game.

"We are pulling off the upset for sure," said Schnelle.

"Texas by about 50," said Bariess.

