AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger continues to be a polarizing figure for those outside the Longhorns program.

During the summer, former Louisiana Tech quarterback Terry Bradshaw said, "He ain't that good."

After LSU's win over Georgia Southern in week one, sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said, "I don't find him too much of a threat."

RELATED: Ehlinger's 4 TD passes lead No. 10 Texas over Louisiana Tech

Chaisson and Ehlinger squared off in the 2015 6A State Championship game when Westlake lost to North Shore in overtime.

But Chaisson's head coach apparently disagrees.

On Tuesday, Ed Orgeron compared Ehlinger to Tim Tebow, adding that Ehlinger is a better thrower.

While Tebow himself is often viewed as a polarizing figure, Orgeron's comment was clearly praise for the Longhorns' signal caller.

Tebow was a Heisman Trophy winner in 2007 and finished as a finalist in 2008 and 2009.

RELATED: Tickets to UT vs. LSU game have Texas-sized prices

His third-place showing in 2008 trailed only Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford and Texas quarterback Colt McCoy.

Ehlinger and the Longhorns square off against LSU Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will broadcast on KVUE with coverage from College Gameday starting at 8 a.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County commander resigns after backlash over controversial social media posts

She gave birth to 3 of her own grandchildren so her daughter could be a mom

Florida man says the Navy should dump ice in the ocean to combat Hurricane Dorian