Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo joins Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas — Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo will join Austin-based pro soccer club Austin FC on a six-month loan, the team announced Wednesday.

Corozo is on loan from Peruvian sports club Sporting Cristal, and the loan comes with a transfer option.

“Austin FC is an ambitious Club, in a great city, with a terrific fanbase,” Corozo said. “I want to thank Claudio Reyna and Josh Wolff for this opportunity, as well as my agent, and look forward to being a part of the Club. I’ll give everything I have for Austin FC and can’t wait to step out under the lights at Q2 Stadium.”

In the 2021-22 season, Corozo was on loan with Mexico's Pumas Club Universidad Nacional (UNAM), which competes in Mexican football's top division, Liga MX.

Corozo played in this year's Concacaf Champions League Final with Pumas UNAM and scored eight goals for the team across his 44 appearances.

“We’re delighted to welcome Washington to Austin,” said Claudio Reyna, Austin FC's sporting director. “We look at every transfer window as an opportunity to improve the squad, and feel that Washington’s dynamic skill set and speed in wide areas will do just that.”

