Dripping Springs High School cheer team competing in UCA Nationals

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local cheer team is competing to be named one of the best in the country!

Dripping Springs High School's competitive cheer team is headed to Orlando, Florida, this week to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association's (UCA) national competition.

This is the team's first trip to nationals, and making it to the national competition is a big deal. Teams work tirelessly on their routines and compete against other top squads across the nation.

The Dripping Springs cheerleaders and their coaches are flying out to Florida Thursday morning. The team is scheduled to compete in the preliminaries Friday at 3:50 p.m.