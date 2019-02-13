TEXAS, USA — The first round of the girls basketball playoffs wrapped up on Tuesday night with several Austin-area teams playing.

Dripping Springs and Vista Ridge led the charge with wins to advance to the second round.

Lake Travis and Austin High weren't as lucky.

Final: Steele 70, Lake Travis 47

Final: Vista Ridge 59, Cy Springs 40

Final: Judson 64, Austin 34

Final: Dripping Springs 63, Wagner 47

Final: Randolph 28, Blanco 25

Final: Shiner 42, Port Aransas 39

Final: LaGrange 52, Stafford 51

Final: Liberty Hill 48, Canyon Lake 32

Final: Thorndale 47, Iola 31

Final: Comfort 42, Jarrell 38

Final: Schulenburg 58, Nixon Smiley 30

Final: Fredericksburg 55, Salado 47

Final: Luling 41, Industrial 26

Second round games will be played on Thursday and Friday. Here is what KVUE has learned for second round matchups.

Hendrickson vs Conroe

Vista Ridge vs College Park

Cedar Ridge vs Klein Collins

Westlake vs Brandeis

Dripping Springs vs Brackenridge

Crockett vs SA Sam Houston

Cedar Park vs Rudder

Pflugerville vs Waller

East View vs College Station

Georgetown vs Magnolia West

Liberty Hill vs Navasota

Lampasas vs El Campo

Smithville vs Burnet

LaGrange vs Fredericksburg

Lago Vista vs Luling

Schulenburg vs Comfort

Thorndale vs Harper

Flatonia vs San Isidro

Mason vs Normangee

