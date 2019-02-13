TEXAS, USA — The first round of the girls basketball playoffs wrapped up on Tuesday night with several Austin-area teams playing.
Dripping Springs and Vista Ridge led the charge with wins to advance to the second round.
Lake Travis and Austin High weren't as lucky.
- Final: Steele 70, Lake Travis 47
- Final: Vista Ridge 59, Cy Springs 40
- Final: Judson 64, Austin 34
- Final: Dripping Springs 63, Wagner 47
- Final: Randolph 28, Blanco 25
- Final: Shiner 42, Port Aransas 39
- Final: LaGrange 52, Stafford 51
- Final: Liberty Hill 48, Canyon Lake 32
- Final: Thorndale 47, Iola 31
- Final: Comfort 42, Jarrell 38
- Final: Schulenburg 58, Nixon Smiley 30
- Final: Fredericksburg 55, Salado 47
- Final: Luling 41, Industrial 26
Second round games will be played on Thursday and Friday. Here is what KVUE has learned for second round matchups.
- Hendrickson vs Conroe
- Vista Ridge vs College Park
- Cedar Ridge vs Klein Collins
- Westlake vs Brandeis
- Dripping Springs vs Brackenridge
- Crockett vs SA Sam Houston
- Cedar Park vs Rudder
- Pflugerville vs Waller
- East View vs College Station
- Georgetown vs Magnolia West
- Liberty Hill vs Navasota
- Lampasas vs El Campo
- Smithville vs Burnet
- LaGrange vs Fredericksburg
- Lago Vista vs Luling
- Schulenburg vs Comfort
- Thorndale vs Harper
- Flatonia vs San Isidro
- Mason vs Normangee
