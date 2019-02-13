TEXAS, USA — The first round of the girls basketball playoffs wrapped up on Tuesday night with several Austin-area teams playing.

Dripping Springs and Vista Ridge led the charge with wins to advance to the second round.

Lake Travis and Austin High weren't as lucky.

  • Final: Steele 70, Lake Travis 47            
  • Final: Vista Ridge 59, Cy Springs 40
  • Final: Judson 64, Austin 34
  • Final: Dripping Springs 63, Wagner 47
  • Final: Randolph 28, Blanco 25    
  • Final: Shiner 42, Port Aransas 39
  • Final: LaGrange 52, Stafford 51
  • Final: Liberty Hill 48, Canyon Lake 32
  • Final: Thorndale 47, Iola 31
  • Final: Comfort 42, Jarrell 38
  • Final: Schulenburg 58, Nixon Smiley 30
  • Final: Fredericksburg 55, Salado 47
  • Final: Luling 41, Industrial 26

Second round games will be played on Thursday and Friday. Here is what KVUE has learned for second round matchups.

  • Hendrickson vs Conroe
  • Vista Ridge vs College Park
  • Cedar Ridge vs Klein Collins
  • Westlake vs Brandeis
  • Dripping Springs vs Brackenridge
  • Crockett vs SA Sam Houston
  • Cedar Park vs Rudder
  • Pflugerville vs Waller
  • East View vs College Station
  • Georgetown vs Magnolia West
  • Liberty Hill vs Navasota
  • Lampasas vs El Campo
  • Smithville vs Burnet
  • LaGrange vs Fredericksburg
  • Lago Vista vs Luling
  • Schulenburg vs Comfort
  • Thorndale vs Harper
  • Flatonia vs San Isidro
  • Mason vs Normangee

RELATED: Playoff wins for Cedar Park, Pflugerville, East View and Georgetown