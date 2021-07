Watson was also at the first day of camp on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Wednesday is the first day of Houston Texans’ practice and one of the biggest questions has been answered.

KHOU 11’s Matt Musil is at Texans camp, and so is Deshaun Watson.

Whether he will be used in practice remains to be seen. Texans GM Nick Caserio deflected questions about it.

Deshaun Watson arrives on the field for #Texans first day of training camp #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/RVydO17wmz — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021

#KHOU11 #Texans GM Nick Caserio non-communal on how Deshaun Watson will be worked in at practice and deflects all of the questions concerning Deshaun — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021

Matt Musil on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

On Sunday, Watson showed up at training camp, reportedly to avoid the $50,000 fine.

Matt Musil is following this story. Watch for updates on KHOU 11.

#Texans QB’s working out and Deshaun Watson puts on his jersey for the first time at camp #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/fMspWoN5Yi — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 28, 2021