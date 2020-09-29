x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Sports

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offers to pay for Delonte West's rehab

Cuban is the latest in the NBA to reach out to try to help the Prince George's County native get his life together.

DALLAS — Delonte West could play basketball with the NBA's best, but according to new reports, his recent struggles have people in the league reaching out to help. 

The latest person to step up is Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban picked up West at a Dallas gas station Monday and has offered to pay for the former player's treatment at a rehab facility, according to ESPN

Cuban took West to a hotel "while his family formulates a game plan," TMZ reported.

WUSA9 first reported on West's struggles in January. West, who's no longer with the NBA, admittedly struggles with mental illness. Recently, legendary coach and player Doc Rivers and others in the NBA have been trying to get West help.

West, who is a native of Prince George's County, was the 24th overall pick of the NBA Draft in 2004. He was with the league from 2004-12 and played a key role in the emergence of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the late 2000s. 

RELATED: NBA, Doc Rivers reportedly look to help struggling DMV native Delonte West

RELATED: NBA veteran Damien Wilkins to Delonte West on mental illness: He's not alone in this, NBA Players Association can help

 RELATED: Delonte West's former coach and teammates concerned for his mental health after video of ex-NBA player being beaten

RELATED: How did former NBA player Delonte West end up struggling in Maryland?

RELATED: NBA Star Delonte West Arrested On Weapons Charges

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.