Golf fans pack the Austin Country Club for Dell Match Play's final day in Austin

"Hopefully one day it'll come back or some version of it will come back."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday’s championship match concludes the final day the Dell Match Play tournament will take place in Austin. And while many fans are sad to see the tournament leave the city, one young fan was excited to be around the professionals.

“It was really special because this will be the last day ever for the Dell Match Play to be in Austin, so, I just felt really honored to come,” said Reese Neff, Dell Match Play attendee.

The Neff family has come to the event several times and felt it was important to support the golf community.

“Especially with Scottie out here and being kind of, I know he's a Dallas native and went to school at UT, and so we felt the need to be out here and be a part of it and see it all for one last time,” said Brad Neff, Dell Match Play attendee.

The Steele family, who just moved to Central Texas, also showed up for the final match.

"Baby's first golf tournament, so we're excited about that," said Katie Steele, Dell Match Play attendee.

Expecting mother Katie Steele and her husband have been enjoying the competition but say they can’t help but feel a sense of disappointment.

“Hopefully one day it'll come back or some version of it will come back,” said Jason Steele, Dell Match Play attendee.

“Yeah, it makes today extra special,” said Katie Steele.

And even first-time Match Play attendees felt nothing but the excitement of watching the tournament in person on Sunday.

“To see how far they actually strike the ball and see them up close, it's just really just something you can't get on a television set,” said Patrick Fawbush, Dell Match Play attendee.

It's something young golf fan Reese Neff was also excited to see.

“I really liked how Scottie Scheffler just walked right past us,” Neff said. “It’s really freaky to me because he’s like, really good.”

No matter if it was their first time or tradition, people on the course hope Dell Match Play eventually makes its return to Austin.

The Cadence Bank Houston Open will replace this tournament starting next year.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram