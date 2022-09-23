The Dallas Stars are in Central Texas for a training camp. Here's how to see them

The practices held Thursday through Saturday are free and open to the public.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Dallas Stars are in Central Texas for the weekend as part of a training camp.

The hockey team is training at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park from Sept. 22-24. The H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

The practices on Thursday through Saturday are open to the public. Fans wishing to attend the training camp can reserve free general admission tickets online. Tickets are not date-specific and can be used to access any day of training camp.

Parking is free and entry to the arena will be located through the main entrance. Starting an hour before ice sessions each day, the Dallas Stars Street Squad will set up outside the area with interactive games and experiences for fans of all ages.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.on Thursday and Friday and at 9 a.m on Saturday. Here's a look at the ice sessions happening throughout the weekend:

Thursday, Sept. 22

9:30-10:45 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

1:30-2:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

9:30-10:45 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

1:30-2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

10-11 a.m.

12 p.m. - Scrimmage

The times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change.

