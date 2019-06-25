SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has won Rookie of the Year at the NBA Awards.

The 20-year-old small forward from Slovenia accepted his trophy from RJ Barrett, who went to the New York Knicks as the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft last week.

Doncic was the No. 3 pick last year.

The other finalists were Deandre Ayton of Phoenix and Trae Young of Atlanta.

Shaquille O'Neal presided over the festivities Monday night from Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The finalists for the Most Valuable Player trophy are Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Paul George of Oklahoma City and Houston's James Harden, who won last year.

Antetokounmpo and George are also vying for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah's Rudy Gobert.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award during the two-hour show airing on TNT.

Among the presenters are Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae and Samuel L. Jackson.

